  1. Realting.com
  2. Immobilienagenturen
  3. Riga Brokers

Riga Brokers

Mākoņu iela 1
;
Riga Brokers
Schreiben Sie uns
Schreiben Sie uns
Company type
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Año de fundación de la compañía
Año de fundación de la compañía
2023
Sprachen
Sprachen
English, Русский, Latviešu
Beschreibung des Unternehmens

Riga Brokers wurde im Januar 2023 gegründet. Unser Portfolio besteht aus verschiedenen Arten von Immobilien. Unsere Absicht ist es, auf dieser Website als Finanzinvestition gehaltene Immobilien anzubieten.

Unsere Makler in Lettland
Ivars Rubenis
Ivars Rubenis
1 Immobilienobjekt
Agenturen in der Nähe
Silver Fox
18 Objekte

Gewerbeimmobilien und Wohnimmobilien der Premium-Klasse in Lettland. Das Unternehmen begann seine Arbeit im Jahr 2004 und spezialisierte sich zunächst nur auf den Verkauf von Gewerbeimmobilien. Heute bieten wir Ihnen sowohl Gewerbeimmobilien als auch Premium-Wohnhäuser und -Wohnungen an. Wir arbeiten sowohl auf dem Markt für bekannte Objekte als auch für Angebote, die nicht öffentlich verfügbar sind.

CAPITAL PROPERTY EU
512 Objekte
“ Kapitalimmobilie EU ” - Ihr zuverlässiger und professioneller Partner auf dem Immobilienmarkt. · Mehr als 3.000 Immobilien in Riga und Jurmal; · Individuelle Immobiliensuche nach jedem Budget; · Luxusimmobilien; · Investitions- und Investitionstransaktionen; · Exklusive Vertretung und Verwaltung neuer Projekte am Meer; Wir bieten unseren Kunden höchste Qualität, Zuverlässigkeit und individuellen Ansatz. Behalten Sie unsere Kontakte - wir werden Ihnen auf jeden Fall nützlich sein. www.capitalproperty.lv Telefon: ( Email: Adresse: Dravēvēvšu Straße 2-3, Riga, LV 1021, Lettland
Mercury Group Latvia
992 Objekte
Wohn-, Gewerbe- und Investmentimmobilien der Mercury Group — in Lettland.
VIP Real
12 Objekte

The company "VIP Real" was founded in 2004 and had the name «MC Real», but considering the work with properties only premium class in 2015, we rebranded and changed its name to "VIP Real". By focusing its activities only in the luxury real estate resort town of Jurmala, we have accumulated extensive experience in transactions and gained a reputation as a reliable business partner in the market. In this regard, we are actively developing commercial real estate, as well as the sale of property in Riga.

At the moment, we can offer our customers the following services:

• Sale / purchase and tenancy of properties in Jurmala and Riga,

• Sale / purchase of commercial and investment properties in Jurmala and Riga,

• Development of real estate projects,

• Legal support of transactions and registration of a residence permit.

Reputation and good name of the company gives us a significant advantage over the competition and significantly expands the range of potential customers. Therefore, we value our name and always consider the fact that one of the main values of the businessperson is time. To our potential customers we provide with only accurate information about real objects, and we are trying to do it as soon as possible. In its activities, "VIP Real" guided by principles of professionalism, credibility and integrity.

Our company guarantees to provide an individual approach to each client, we provide only those services that are well versed in and are specialists. A team of our staff-professionals is always happy to help you.

Mercury Group
12 462 Objekte

Die Mercury Group verfügt über eine umfassende Datenbank mit Immobilien- und Geschäftspartnern. Unsere erfahrenen Makler führen eine formelle Inspektion aller Häuser und Wohnungen durch, bevor sie in den Katalog aufgenommen werden.

Heute bieten wir unseren Kunden Tausende exklusiver Immobilien an: Wohnungen, Apartments, Penthäuser, Villen, Residenzen, Räumlichkeiten, Gästehäuser, Hotels, Aparthotels, Immobilien und Gewerbeimmobilien in Europa, USA, und Asien. Aufgrund unserer Praxis des individuellen Service können wir maßgeschneiderte Vorschläge anbieten, die den Anforderungen unserer Kunden ’ entsprechen.

Unser professionelles Team bietet umfassende Unterstützung: Konsultiert und hilft bei der Änderung der Wohnung nach Ihren Wünschen, bietet juristische Dienstleistungen bei der Vermietung und Ausführung von Kauf- und Verkaufstransaktionen an, wird Leitlinien für die Sicherung einer EU-Aufenthaltserlaubnis liefern, Umsiedlungsverfahren regeln und zur Erlangung eines gutgeschriebenen Hypothekendarlehens beitragen.

Zuverlässigkeit, Qualität und Kundeninteressen — sind die Grundwerte, mit denen wir in unseren 17 Betriebsjahren gefahren sind. Dieser Ansatz hat es der Mercury Group ermöglicht, auf internationaler Ebene proaktiv in Immobilien der Premiumklasse Stellung zu beziehen, was unsere Kunden und Partner aus aller Welt gerne durch Rückmeldungen bestätigen.

Realting.com
Gehen