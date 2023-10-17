Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Yermasoyia, Cyprus

Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 589 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€9,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 593 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€3,70M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful luxury Villa located in Germasogeia Area (Tourist Area). Safe and peaceful area. 3…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,30M
