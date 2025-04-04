Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Trachypedoula
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Trachypedoula, Cyprus

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 520 m² in Trachypedoula, Cyprus
Investment 520 m²
Trachypedoula, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 7
Area 520 m²
Restaurant and Inn in the Diarizos Valley. Established for over 20 years as a family bussine…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes