Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Pano Akourdaleia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus
Agricultural and residential field, extending to about 31.773 sq.m. in total. The property a…
$289,141
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pano Akourdaleia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go