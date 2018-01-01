Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus

We offer sea view apartments with verandas, storerooms and parking spaces.
Some flats have roof-top gardens.
Completion - June, 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Parquet in the bedrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
Video intercom
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Pre-installation for electric shutters
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the center of Limassol, all necessary infrastructure, a highway, schools, 5 minutes drive from a beach.
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the surroundings/
The residence features a swimming pool and a parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Custom-made kitchen
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the old town of Paphos and just a three-minute drive from Kato Paphos sandy beaches.
The gated residence features landscaped gardens, lounge areas and an outdoor swimming pool.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Granite countertops
Quality sanitary ware
Mosquito nets
Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting
Solar panels
Security door
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
School - 350 meters
Highway - 500 meters
Shops - 100 meters
Supermarkets - 100 meters
Beach - 1.4 km
Restaurants - 500 meters