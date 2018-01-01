  1. Realting.com
  Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus

Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus

Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
€267,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Intercom
  • Solar water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, close to the new marina, a highway, and the center of Limassol.

New building location
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

