We offer apartments and townhouses with picturesque views of the sea and the mountains, large verandas and gardens, parking spaces.

The residence features a swimming pool and landscaped gardens.

Double glazing

Pre-installation for air conditioning

Fitted wardrobes

Solar panels

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the Tombs of the Kings and all necessary infrastructure, within walking distance of the harbour, 2 minutes away from the sea.