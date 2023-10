The project is located in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, Panthea. The modern design of the building and the elegant layout will add beauty to the area. The building will feature luxurious 2- and 3-bedroom flats with spacious rooms and unforgettable views of the coast and city of Limassol. An additional amenity is a rooftop terrace for relaxation.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Panthea is a quiet suburb of Limassol amidst rolling hills and mountainous terrain. Distance from complex: