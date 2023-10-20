Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Mosfiloti
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Mosfiloti, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mosfiloti, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mosfiloti, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000

Properties features in Mosfiloti, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir