Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta mandrion

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus

apartments
3
houses
54
1 property total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 142 sq.meters in Paphos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms. The ow…
€330,000

Properties features in koinoteta mandrion, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir