Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta empas
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases, with water pressure system in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases, with water pressure system
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Facilities: Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cr…
€352,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€195,000

Properties features in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir