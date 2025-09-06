Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Germasogeia, Cyprus

1 property total found
Shop 140 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Shop 140 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 140 m²
Premium Retail Space in a Landmark Commercial Tower – Limassol This exclusive ground-floor r…
$6,995
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go