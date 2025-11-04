Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

5 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Argaka, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
A Superb 5 Bedroom Villa for rent at Argaka Village. The property is located on an elevat…
$5,806
per month
$5,806
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Argaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Available for rent is a spacious detached villa in the peaceful area of Argaka. This well-ma…
$4,064
per month
$4,064
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pomos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pomos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Enjoy the luxury of living right next to the beach. This charming detached house by the coa…
$1,510
per month
$1,510
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Available for rent is a beautifully renovated detached house in the charming village of Krit…
$1,277
per month
$1,277
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This spacious and comfortable apartment is available for rent and offers ample space and con…
$987
per month
$987
per month
Leave a request
