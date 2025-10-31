Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Arminou
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Arminou, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Arminou, Cyprus
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Arminou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale: a traditional, stone-built bungalow located in the serene village of Arminou. This…
$103,348
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arminou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go