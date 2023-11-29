Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Zagreb, Croatia

сommercial property
54
hotels
3
shops
12
Office To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Office 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13672 Doni Grad, Yurishicheva Commercial premises 49.30 m2 on the 1 flo…
€98,000
Leave a request
Office 9 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 9 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 213 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13447 Trnje, Radnička cesta Commercial space, office at 7.,8. and th…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Knežija, close to Savska Street and Zagrebačka Avenue Two-storey street four-room office sp…
€135,000
Leave a request
Office 10 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 10 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 440 m²
Donji grad, Gundulićeva  Courtyard office space of 440 m2, built in 2013 in the city center…
€2,03M
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms with Bedrooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 3 rooms with Bedrooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Lower Town, European Square Three bedroom office space of 88.87 m2 on the 2nd floor buildi…
€450,000
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Rudeš Business and office space of 86.85 m2 on the ground floor. The space consists of fou…
€182,400
Leave a request
Office 4 rooms in Zagreb, Croatia
Office 4 rooms
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Pantovčak, close to Vinogradska Hospital Beautiful, comfortable, modern, commercial space -…
€319,000
Leave a request
