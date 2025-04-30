Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Grad Zadar
83
Zadar
30
Grad Nin
25
Pag
15
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa for sale, located on the sandy beach of the Adriatic coast. All rooms have…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the very shore of the Adriatic Sea. The villa has a beautiful and spacious…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Villa 12 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 12 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,86M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE HOUSE IN BIOGRAD ON THE SEA, CROATIA We present you a unique opportunity to bec…
$641,026
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
ELEGANT VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS IN BIBINA, CROATIA We present to your attention a unique opp…
$646,411
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Zadar County

villas

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go