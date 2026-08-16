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Hotels for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

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Grad Zadar
19
Zadar
18
Grad Nin
5
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42 properties total found
Hotel 500 m² in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Yonder on the island of Vir, right near the selfsame town, there's a pair of commodious vaca…
$2,63M
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Hotel 1 648 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 648 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 25
Area 1 648 m²
Unique new resort just 50 meters from the sea, featuring 6 villas and 6 apartments in a prim…
$5,72M
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Zadar County, Croatia
Hotel 1 500 m²
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 36
Bathrooms count 36
Area 1 500 m²
Fantastic waterfront hotel with swimming pool on the first line to the sea for sale or for l…
$7,08M
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Hotel 400 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
This beautiful apartment villa for sale is located in the first row to the sea, just 10 mete…
$3,54M
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Hotel 343 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 343 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
In the vicinity of Zadar, at a distance of 600 meters from the sea, we are glad to offer an …
$1,49M
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Hotel 580 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 580 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
A beautiful apart-hotel in an exceptional location, first row to the sea in a quiet part of …
$2,12M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 350 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
A luxurious guest villa of 3 apartments in a prime location on the island of Vir (Zadar area…
$1,04M
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Hotel 600 m² in Zadar County, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Apart-house on the first row to the sea on Pag island with restaurant and kitchen!Total surf…
$1,45M
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Hotel 2 200 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 2 200 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 35
Bathrooms count 35
Area 2 200 m²
A super-attractive family hotel on the 1st line to the sea near the small town of Posedarje …
$4,00M
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Hotel 1 880 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 880 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 880 m²
Beachfront aparthotel not far from Novalja and a few minutes from the most beautiful beaches…
$6,06M
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Hotel 600 m² in Kozino, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
A beautiful apart-house of 5 luxury apartments is located only 150 m from the crystal clear …
$3,20M
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Hotel 415 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 415 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
For sale is a beautiful two-story house with a total area of 415 m², located in the first ro…
$1,48M
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Hotel 566 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 566 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 14
Area 566 m²
Apart-house with beautiful views and outdoor swimming pool in the area of Diklo Beach near Z…
Price on request
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Hotel 889 m² in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Hotel 889 m²
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 11
Area 889 m²
Charming guest house with 14 accommodation units and a restaurant by the sea in Sukošan, 7 k…
$1,43M
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Hotel 258 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 258 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Apartment house with a spacious garden in Zadar area, just 80 meters from the sea.Total surf…
$615,684
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Hotel 651 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 651 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 651 m²
Nestled in an exceptional locale, just a stone's throw from the idyllic beach, between the s…
$2,29M
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Hotel 399 m² in Municipality of Novigrad, Croatia
Hotel 399 m²
Municipality of Novigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 399 m²
Amazing property of 5 tourist apartments, of an exceptional location, just 50 meters from th…
$980,709
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 200 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 200 m²
A wonderful hotel in one of the most popular districts of Zadar - Borik area!Beautiful view …
$3,46M
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Hotel 570 m² in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Hotel 570 m²
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 570 m²
Apart-house on Vir island only 40 meters from the beach!Total area is 570 sq.m. Land plot is…
$1,31M
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Hotel 400 m² in Grad Obrovac, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Grad Obrovac, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
A beautiful house with a sea view located 75 meters from the crystal clear sea and the beach…
$617,571
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Hotel 650 m² in Zaton, Croatia
Hotel 650 m²
Zaton, Croatia
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Nestled in the serene enclave of Zaton, just a stone's throw away from the tranquil shores a…
$1,89M
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Hotel 1 299 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 299 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 299 m²
A luxurious 4**** hotel in a top location in Zadar, only 800 meters from wonderful beaches.T…
$11,44M
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Hotel 610 m² in Opcina Bibinje, Croatia
Hotel 610 m²
Opcina Bibinje, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 610 m²
A beautiful apart-house of 10 apartments  located in a green oasis only 300 m from the …
$2,42M
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Hotel 400 m² in Opcina Bibinje, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Opcina Bibinje, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
Guest house on the 1st row to the sea in Bininje-Sukosan area near Zadar and international a…
$2,84M
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Hotel 4 418 m² in Opcina Preko, Croatia
Hotel 4 418 m²
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Bedrooms 65
Bathrooms count 65
Area 4 418 m²
Project of hotel on Ugljan island + functioning marina.Total land plot for sale is 3236 sqm.…
$11,42M
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Hotel 283 m² in Zadar County, Croatia
Hotel 283 m²
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Spacious Seafront Tourist Property with 5 Units for Sale in Zadar Area, Dugi Otok!Discover a…
$970,959
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Hotel 460 m² in Zadar County, Croatia
Hotel 460 m²
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 460 m²
Welcome to this captivating apartment house, nestled in a serene and peaceful location just …
$1,26M
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Hotel 375 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 375 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 375 m²
Unique 1st line touristic property in Zadara area - hotel with restaurant!This fully renovat…
$1,81M
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Hotel 550 m² in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Luxuriously equipped and newly villa for sale in the center of the island of Vir with marvel…
$2,88M
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Hotel 420 m² in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Impressive waterfront tourist property, right by the beach on Vir island connected by the br…
$1,45M
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