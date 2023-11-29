Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zadar County, Croatia

Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€595,000
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION, UGLJAN CROATIA in Opcina Preko, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION, UGLJAN CROATIA
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Area 4 419 m²
Development land for sale with a project for the construction of a hotel in Preko, Ugljan. …
€9,90M
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA in Grad Zadar, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
€1,37M
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA in Sutomiscica, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA
Sutomiscica, Croatia
Rooms 30
Area 1 230 m²
Number of floors 3
An ideal investment offer - a unique hotel in picturesque Ugljan, Croatia. We present to …
€1,40M
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€599,999
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/3
MODERN APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN SUKOŠAN, CROATIA. Luxurious apartments in a new building 60 me…
€440,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Opcina Sali, Croatia
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Opcina Sali, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
€1,000,000
Commercial real estate
Lukoran, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
€1,85M
Commercial real estate
Town of Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 597 m²
€1,27M
Commercial with Bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 545 m²
If you are in the search for amazing service from a leading real estate company in Croatia, …
€1,55M
Property types in Zadar County

hotels
investment properties
