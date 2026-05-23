Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Rijeka
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garage in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
A smart and spacious two-bedroom apartment with a living room, covering 72 m², is available …
$1,724
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
Rijeka, City Center – Fully Furnished Apartment for Rent A fully equipped and furnished apar…
$1,494
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Gornja Vežica – One-Bedroom Apartment with Living Room and Terrace for Rent We are mediatin…
$1,149
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

with Sea view
Realting.com
Go