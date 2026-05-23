Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Rijeka
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
For rent: a spacious and fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment with living room (3BR + LR) in …
$1,606
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 11
A beautifully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with living room (2BR + LR), 63 m² – fully furni…
$1,149
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
A classic three-room apartment of 74 m² is available for rent, located on the third floor of…
$804
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious ground floor apartment in a two-storey villa in Martinkovac is for rent with a s…
$2,869
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2345
$2,241
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 2213
$937
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
A beautiful 61 m2 apartment is for rent within walking distance of Korzo. It consists of one…
$870
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious apartment for rent on the first floor of a two-story villa in Martinkovac, with …
$2,295
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious apartment is available for long-term rent in the Srdoči neighborhood, located on …
$1,034
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
A luxurious apartment is available for rent in the center of Rijeka, near the theater. The a…
$2,298
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Gornja Vežica – One-Bedroom Apartment with Living Room and Terrace for Rent We are mediatin…
$1,149
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 3
In a quiet part of Vojak, at a sought-after location near the University Campus, a two-level…
$1,620
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern, fully equipped apartment is available for rent in Zamet, in a newly built building…
$1,839
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
A two-bedroom apartment with living room, 76 m² with balcony, is available for rent in the v…
$1,724
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

Properties features in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

with Garage
Realting.com
Go