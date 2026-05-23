Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Rijeka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

;
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
20
3 BHK
20
4 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
An apartment is for sale in Škurinje with a total area of 68.57 m², located on the fourth fl…
$238,458
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Rijeka – Luxury apartment on the second floor of a new building with 98.37 m2 of interior sp…
$746,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2960
$563,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Rijeka – Bivio Apartment unit no. 3, type 2-bedroom + living room, is offered for sale, loc…
$919,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
5 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
5 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale is a spacious and bright apartment located in the very heart of Rijeka, just 30 met…
$256,270
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
Near the very center of Rijeka, there is an apartment that has been carefully renovated into…
$451,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Rijeka – Exclusive Apartment in the Heart of the City, First Row by the Sea, Next to Future …
$543,569
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
A neat and fully furnished apartment is for sale in an attractive location in Belvedere, clo…
$280,403
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Rijeka – Bivio A penthouse is offered for sale on the second floor of a modern new resident…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
KANTRIDA RESIDENCE – we proudly present a luxurious residential complex under construction, …
$586,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Rijeka – Luxury apartment on the first floor of a new building with a total area of ​​306 m2…
$689,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
5 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
5 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale is a classic five-room apartment of 140 m², located in a quiet part of Belveder in …
$356,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
A comfortable two-bedroom apartment with a living room is for sale on the second floor of a …
$333,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 12
For sale is a spacious three-bedroom apartment with a living room, totaling 91 m², located o…
$333,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
For sale is a fully furnished apartment with a total area of 41 m² (35.5 m² of interior spac…
$333,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 9
In one of the most sought-after locations in Rijeka, on Belvedere, an exceptionally decorate…
$247,077
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment for Sale in Škurinje 60 m², Balcony with Sea View In an excellent and quiet locat…
$250,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Rijeka – Bivio Apartment unit no. 1, type 2-bedroom + living room, is offered for sale, loc…
$804,436
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 21
A spacious and functional apartment with a total area of 87.57 m² is for sale, located on th…
$281,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
5 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
5 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale is an exceptionally rare and truly unique mansion-style apartment located in the ce…
$861,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
5 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
5 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Rijeka, center, near the Rijeka market, we offer a classic, five-room apartment, 144 m2. It…
$458,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2540
$620,565
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern, fully equipped apartment is available for rent in Zamet, in a newly built building…
$632,057
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet and family-friendly location in Pehlin, close to all everyday amenities – shops, …
$370,041
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale: a three-bedroom apartment in an attractive location in Sušak, southwest-facing, wi…
$287,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2449
$746,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

Properties features in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go