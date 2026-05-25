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Apartments with garage for sale in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

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1 BHK
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8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
KANTRIDA RESIDENCE – we proudly present a luxurious residential complex under construction, …
$586,089
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 2932
$303,387
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2540
$620,565
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment unit no. 2, type 2-bedroom + living room, is offered for sale, located on the grou…
$861,896
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Rijeka – Bivio Apartment unit no. 3, type 2-bedroom + living room, is offered for sale, loc…
$919,355
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Rijeka – Bivio A penthouse is offered for sale on the second floor of a modern new resident…
$2,07M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
GrekodomGrekodom
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Rijeka – Bivio Apartment unit no. 1, type 2-bedroom + living room, is offered for sale, loc…
$804,436
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
In a quiet area of Zamet, surrounded by greenery, a modern residential building is under con…
$354,548
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski

Properties features in Grad Rijeka, Croatia

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