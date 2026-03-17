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Monthly rent of offices in Croatia

Grad Rijeka
7
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8 properties total found
Office 87 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 87 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 5
An exclusive office space of 87.02 m² is available for rent, located in a well-preserved Aus…
$2,298
per month
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Office 30 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 30 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2661
$747
per month
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Office 15 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 15 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 15 m²
A commercial space is offered, located in a high-traffic area with excellent transport conne…
$345
per month
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Office 150 m² in Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Office 150 m²
Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial space is available for lease in Matulji, located in a spacious and functional h…
$2,069
per month
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Office 45 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 45 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 45 m²
A commercial space is available, located in a high-traffic area with good transport connecti…
$804
per month
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Office 90 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 90 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 90 m²
For rent is a 90 m2 office space on the second floor, located in an attractive location in D…
$1,034
per month
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Office 93 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 93 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of Rijeka, in an exceptionally attractive and high-traffic location, a com…
$1,034
per month
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Office 120 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Office 120 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Area 120 m²
Rijeka, city center – office space for rent in a business building with an elevator, with a …
$1,954
per month
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