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Hotels for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

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Grad Rijeka
9
Grad Opatija
27
Opcina Omisalj
27
Grad Crikvenica
17
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105 properties total found
Hotel 700 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 700 m²
Apartment building of 700m2 with a swimming pool + 6000m2 of land with a project for a welln…
$4,23M
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 3 000 m²
Possibility of paying by installments during 2 years - special offer of the Seller!A magnifi…
$12,69M
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Hotel 5 369 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Hotel 5 369 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 60
Bathrooms count 60
Area 5 369 m²
Price went down from 10 mln euro to 8 mln euro!Magnificent hotel of the FIRST LINE of the se…
$9,23M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 750 m² in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Hotel 750 m²
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 750 m²
Kraljevica Unfinished Hostel for Sale: Prime Investment Opportunity with Panoramic Kvarner V…
$684,396
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Hotel 370 m² in Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Hotel 370 m²
Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
Distressed property! Old price was 975 000 eur, new price is 925 000 eur!Spacious multi-unit…
$1,06M
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Hotel 960 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 960 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 960 m²
Apart-house for sale in Lovran, Opatija riviera, 300 meters from the sea!It offers 6 apartme…
$1,89M
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Hotel 370 m² in Dramalj, Croatia
Hotel 370 m²
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
Villa with an impressive view of the sea and with swimming pool cca.1 km from the beach!Tota…
$2,40M
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Hotel 170 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 170 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Ground floor with garden and wonderful sea view for sale in Volosko just 300 meters from the…
Price on request
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Hotel 700 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 700 m²
Unique opportunity in Lovran!Apartment building of 700m2 with a swimming pool + 6000m2 of la…
$4,23M
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Hotel 390 m² in Veprinac, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Apart-house with 6 apartments for sale in Veprinac!Nice view from the upper apartments.Fully…
$661,929
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Hotel 255 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 255 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Mini-hotel of 3 attached houses with one pool in a quiet place on the island of Krk. It is a…
$1,37M
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Hotel 800 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 800 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Gorgeous apart-house of 800m2, second row to the sea on a territory of 2000m2 in Crikvenica …
Price on request
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Hotel 610 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 610 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Area 610 m²
Tourist property with several apartments and fantastic sea view in Crikvenica area!Total sur…
$1,21M
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Hotel 400 m² in Selce, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
Selce, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Apart-hotel with wonderful sea view in Selce approx. 200 meters from the sea!Total floorspac…
$980,709
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Hotel 763 m² in Barbat, Croatia
Hotel 763 m²
Barbat, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 763 m²
This spectacular waterfront estate on the Island of Rab offers an incredibly rare investment…
$2,18M
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Hotel 500 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Guest house with 7 apartments in Dobrinj on Krk peninsula!It is in fact a semi-detached hous…
$591,581
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Hotel 420 m² in Icici, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
House in Icici just 200 meters from the sea for renovation.Total floorspace is 420 sqm. Land…
$1,71M
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Hotel 495 m² in Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Hotel 495 m²
Opcina Matulji, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 495 m²
House with Established Tourist Rental Business in Matulji over Opatija!Located near the sea,…
$1,43M
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Hotel 210 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 210 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
House in Punat with 5 apartments, 1st line to the sea!Located in the first row to the sea in…
$1,14M
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Hotel 300 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Renovated guest-house with 5 apartments near the sea in Malinska, mere 100-150 meters from t…
$1,09M
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Hotel 627 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 627 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 627 m²
A unique tourist property positioned in the first row to the sea is now available on the nor…
$5,94M
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Hotel 600 m² in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 15
Area 600 m²
Price fell from 4 500 000 eur, new price - 3 500 000 eur!Wonderful new hotel on the first li…
$4,00M
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Hotel 364 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 364 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 364 m²
Wonderful tourist property with 7 apartments in Jadranovo, Crikvenica, with sea views, 500m …
$594,134
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Hotel 600 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Malinska: Ideal Investment Property for Tourism on Krk island!This expansive property in Mal…
$743,373
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Hotel 180 m² in Omisalj, Croatia
Hotel 180 m²
Omisalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
This 4**** star boutique-hotel is located in the heart of the old town of Krk, just 20 meter…
$1,37M
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Hotel 600 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Solid tourist property of 4 apartments in Lovran just 200 meters from the sea!Total surface …
$2,88M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Veprinac, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 000 m²
Price went down from 1 660 000 eur to 1 400 000 eur!Luxury guest house above Opatija in Vepr…
$1,66M
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Hotel 160 m² in Malinska, Croatia
Hotel 160 m²
Malinska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
House of three apartments in Malinska, Krk island, 1,5 km from the sea!Total area is 160 sq.…
$648,501
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Hotel 520 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 520 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Gorgeous property with swimming pool for sale in Crikvenica, just 50 meters from the sea on …
Price on request
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Hotel 1 205 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 1 205 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 205 m²
Fantastic touristic property in front of the sandy beach on Opatija riviera just 90 meters f…
Price on request
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