  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

Commercial real estate in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

Grad Opatija
3
Opatija
3
9 properties total found
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA in Selce, Croatia
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA
Selce, Croatia
Rooms 93
3* hotel for sale near Crikvenica, Croatia. This fully air-conditioned hotel is located j…
€4,90M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA in Icici, Croatia
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA
Icici, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the Opatija area, next to the city beach and city market, to whic…
€9,00M
Investment in Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
Investment
Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
Area 1 746 m²
€1,79M
Investment with electricity in Trsce, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Trsce, Croatia
I26320 Tršće
€210,000
Commercial 7 bedrooms in Veprinac, Croatia
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 758 m²
€4,00M
Investment with electricity in Bregi, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Bregi, Croatia
Investment with several existing buildings and the possibility of expansion above Opatija In…
€650,000
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crikvenica, Croatia
Rooms 50
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
€8,00M
Hotel 1 room in Bakar, Croatia
Hotel 1 room
Bakar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Bakar, a unique building plot with a total area of ​​2,900 m2 with an object for renovation,…
Price on request
Restaurant 10 rooms in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 865 m²
Rab Business building first row to the sea of 865 m2 with a yard of 2,245 m2. It was built…
€800,000
Property types in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

hotels
investment properties
