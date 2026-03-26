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Apartments with garage for sale in Opcina Seget, Croatia

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
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3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
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Properties features in Opcina Seget, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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