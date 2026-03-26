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Apartments with garden for sale in Opcina Seget, Croatia

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
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Properties features in Opcina Seget, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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