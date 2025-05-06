Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

24 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$282,490
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 with roof terrace, third floor, Okrug Gornji on the is…
$314,895
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$382,940
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$407,196
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
New Building ČIOVO/TROGIR, Apartment S7 – 69.75m2 This modern apartment in a new building on…
$240,252
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a luxurious furnished penthouse apartment on the third floor, Okrug Gornji, i…
$366,191
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$495,892
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with sea view, S5, 70 m2, terrace 20 m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peace…
$407,433
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Penthouse apartment with roof terrace on the third floor S10 in a new building in Okrug Gorn…
$469,219
3 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/3
New Building ČIOVO/TROGIR, Penthouse S11 – 151.93m2 This modern penthouse in a new building …
$642,149
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
New Building ČIOVO/TROGIR, Apartment S4 – 69.75m2 This modern apartment in a new building on…
$235,824
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Apartment in new building S1 ground floor, Okrug Gornji, 200 m from the sea and beach Apa…
$269,980
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse apartment with roof terrace S3 We are selling a luxury penthouse apartme…
$584,051
3 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
New Building ČIOVO/TROGIR, Penthouse S10 – 104m2 This modern penthouse in a new building on …
$476,076
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
We are selling a ground floor apartment with a private pool, 300 meters from the sea and bea…
$380,589
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling apartment S3 on the first floor, 250 meters from the sea and beach, Okrug Gor…
$241,304
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool, 25…
$351,271
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
We are selling an apartment S2 on the ground floor with a garden, elevator, swimming pool, i…
$408,042
1 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We are selling an S2 apartment with a garden on the ground floor of a new building in Okrug …
$176,171
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a building with a garage and a parking spa…
$344,435
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment S5 with a roof terrace, 250 meters from the sea and bea…
$464,917
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment S3 on the ground floor of a building for sale, Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo. T…
$217,880
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$366,191
Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

