Apartments with garage for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a luxurious furnished penthouse apartment on the third floor, Okrug Gornji, i…
$366,191
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
We are selling a ground floor apartment with a private pool, 300 meters from the sea and bea…
$380,589
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a building with a garage and a parking spa…
$344,435
