Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Okrug
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S9 on the second floor of a new bui…
$581 499
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$582 655
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment S5 on the second floor, 200 meters from the sea and bea…
$348 362
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a penthouse with a roof terrace S13 on the third floor in a new project in Ok…
$527 270
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S8 on the third floor of a new buil…
$585 856
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$605 472
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a luxury penthouse apartment S3 on the second floor with a roof terrace, in a…
$736 064
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$440 487
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse apartment with roof terrace S3 We are selling a luxury penthouse apartme…
$629 216
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are selling penthouse apartment S5 on the second floor with a roof terrace, panoramic vie…
$250 806
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$382 940
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Penthouse apartment with roof terrace on the third floor S10 in a new building in Okrug Gorn…
$469 219
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521 872
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S7, located 250 meters from the se…
$560 244
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 with roof terrace, third floor, Okrug Gornji on the is…
$404 577
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$482 609
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go