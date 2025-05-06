Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Okrug
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

penthouses
5
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$282,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 with roof terrace, third floor, Okrug Gornji on the is…
$314,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$382,940
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a furnished one-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view on the third floor of…
$186,830
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$407,196
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Apartment S6 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$235,121
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a luxurious furnished penthouse apartment on the third floor, Okrug Gornji, i…
$366,191
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
We are selling apartment S6 on the second floor in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo, 350 …
$230,923
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Apartment S5 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$216,829
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$495,892
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Penthouse apartment with roof terrace on the third floor S10 in a new building in Okrug Gorn…
$469,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury apartment on the first floor S2, 200 m from the sea We are selling a luxury apartm…
$396,714
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Apartment in new building S1 ground floor, Okrug Gornji, 200 m from the sea and beach Apa…
$269,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse apartment with roof terrace S3 We are selling a luxury penthouse apartme…
$584,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool, 25…
$351,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
We are selling an apartment S2 on the ground floor with a garden, elevator, swimming pool, i…
$408,042
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a building with a garage and a parking spa…
$344,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$482,609
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment S5 with a roof terrace, 250 meters from the sea and bea…
$464,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Apartment S4 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$295,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$366,191
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nekretnine Larus
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Crnogorski

Properties features in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go