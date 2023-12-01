Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Moscenicka Draga

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Moscenicka Draga, Croatia

houses
4
4 properties total found
House 3 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
House 3 bathrooms with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
MOŠĆENIČKA DRAGA - House with sea view House of 220 m2 with a garden of 1400 m2 and a beau…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Mošćenička Draga is a small coastal town near Opatija known for its beautiful pebble beach a…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
OPATIJA, MOŠĆENIČKA DRAGA - modern semi-detached villa with swimming pool 500m from the beac…
€1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
OPATIJA RIVIERA - newly built Mediterranean villa on the cliff, first row to the sea This …
€1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English

Properties features in Opcina Moscenicka Draga, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir