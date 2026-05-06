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Seaview Villas for Sale in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kremenici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kremenici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
In Kremenići, in the municipality of Malinska on the island of Krk, we are selling a beautif…
$888,039
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet location on the island of Krk, on a plot of 623 m², there is a modern villa with …
$1,54M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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