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Pool Villas for sale in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kremenici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kremenici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
In Kremenići, in the municipality of Malinska on the island of Krk, we are selling a beautif…
$888,039
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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Properties features in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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