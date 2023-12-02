Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Malinska - Dubasnica
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Malinska - Dubasnica, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Malinska - Dubasnica, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir