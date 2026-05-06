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Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kremenici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kremenici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
In Kremenići, in the municipality of Malinska on the island of Krk, we are selling a beautif…
$888,039
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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3 bedroom house in Malinska, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Malinska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
We present to you an exceptional luxury villa located on the beautiful island of Krk. This m…
$1,67M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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Properties features in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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