Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

3 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
In the offer of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, there is an attractive house located in the…
$1,00M
3 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties available on the northern Adriatic, Stan Grad Immobilien o…
$1,47M
4 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Among the wide range of properties on the northern Adriatic, the Stan Grad Immobilien agency…
$1,83M
4 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
The Stan Grad Immobilien agency in the Kvarner region is offering an exceptional Mediterrane…
$1,53M
7 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
From our diverse real estate offering in the Croatian coast and Kvarner region, we highlight…
$883,381
8 bedroom House in Radici, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
A high-quality and excellently maintained residential and commercial property is for sale, l…
$2,27M
9 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 570 m²
In the property offer of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency on the Croatian coast, located on t…
$1,59M
3 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling a designer villa with large landscaped and refined garden and swimming pool o…
$1,25M
5 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Among the excellent real estate offerings at the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in the develope…
$1,36M
5 bedroom house in Radici, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
In the rich real estate portfolio of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency on the beautiful Kvarne…
$618,276
