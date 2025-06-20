Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Kastelir Labinci, Croatia

5 room house in Rogovici, Croatia
5 room house
Rogovici, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern perfectionism in Istria, Rogovići (Poreč) On the outskirts of the village, with lots …
$1,32M
3 room house in Kastelir, Croatia
3 room house
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR – House with pool and sea view We present to you a beautiful house with a s…
$607,827
5 room house in Kastelir, Croatia
5 room house
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 2
This imposing villa with a beautiful sea view will be located in the suburbs of Poreč on a t…
$1,38M
4 room house in Kastelir, Croatia
4 room house
Kastelir, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, KAŠTELIR – House with pool and sea view We present to you a beautiful house with a s…
$719,650
