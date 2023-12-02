Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Kanfanar

Lands for sale in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kanfanar, Croatia
Plot of land
Kanfanar, Croatia
KANFANAR – Istria, Croatia Walnut & olive plantation & agricultural and building land – 4.5…
€790,000
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kanfanar, Croatia
Plot of land
Kanfanar, Croatia
Area 2 829 m²
Kanfanar – Project with construction permit Building land with an area of ​​2,829 m2 for th…
€500,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir