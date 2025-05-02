Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia

3 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Vodnjan, in an excellent location, only 900 m from the center of Vodnjan, a detached…
$548,041
4 room house in Divsici, Croatia
4 room house
Divsici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Vodnjan – surroundings, a beautiful villa of an impressive design with a net area of…
$1,02M
5 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
5 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, two modern detached villas for sale in a set, each on its own plot – separate plots.…
$1,61M
3 room house in Vodnjan, Croatia
3 room house
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, surroundings – a detached villa of a modern design is for sale in a quiet part of th…
$797,151
3 room house in Peroj, Croatia
3 room house
Peroj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Istria, Barbariga, in a quiet part of the tourist resort, only 1.5 km from the beach, is thi…
$497,112
