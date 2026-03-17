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Offices for Sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

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Office 118 m² in Crikvenica, Croatia
Office 118 m²
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Restaurant for sale in Crikvenica – attractive location near the center and the beach For sa…
$632,057
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