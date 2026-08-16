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Residential properties for sale in Grad Cakovec, Croatia

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Cakovec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Cakovec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Čakovec, centerTwo-room, two-story apartment with an area of ​​73.15 m2 on the ground and fi…
$137,263
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House in Grad Cakovec, Croatia
House
Grad Cakovec, Croatia
Area 90 m²
ČAKOVEC, CENTAR, house for demolition with a new concept projectIn the area of ​​the center,…
$105,180
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