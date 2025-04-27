Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

2 properties total found
7 room house in Opcina Janjina, Croatia
7 room house
Opcina Janjina, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE, HOUSE, PELJEŠAC, 320m2, on 1129m2 of land.In the vicinity of Dubrovnik, on the bea…
$2,05M
Leave a request
3 room house in Opcina Ston, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Ston, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Attractive renovated business-tourist building, center of Ston The indigenous terraced house…
$658,064
Leave a request
