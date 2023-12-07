Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
€600,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bosanka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bosanka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
€800,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krucica, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krucica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
€2,25M
Villa 29 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 29 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 20
Area 950 m²
€2,70M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cavtat, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
Take a moment and look at this unique stone mansion in the center of Cavtat town! With Croat…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Are you looking for a luxury villa in Dubrovnik? You have come to the right place! The leadi…
€3,20M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 608 m²
Welcome to Kolocep island! Located just a few km from the mainland and the famous city Dubro…
€5,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vinacac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vinacac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Dreaming of a tropical escape, endless sunsets, and great beaches? This premium 18th-century…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Where to buy a luxury home in Dubrovnik? Take a look at this stunning piece of real estate t…
€1,70M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
If Dubrovnik is next on your list, then welcome to this stunning, modern, and unique villa! …
Price on request
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trsteno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
For sale is an exceptional, newly built luxury villa located in the immediate vicinity of Du…
€7,00M
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
€500,000
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lumbarda, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lumbarda, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale is an elite three-story villa located in a quiet bay on the island of Korcula. The …
€3,80M
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Vela Luka, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€1,28M
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€500,000
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Drace, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Drace, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale luxury villa located on the north side of the Pelesac peninsula in the front row of…
€1,85M
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
€1,60M
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
€2,00M
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Duboka, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Duboka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€1,40M
Villa 13 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 13 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
€1,30M
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
€2,00M
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in a sale of this unique luxury villa situated on the south side on Pelješac peni…
€2,20M
Villa 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Viganj, Croatia
Villa 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Viganj, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …
€2,78M
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…
€1,50M
Villa 8 rooms in Kolocep, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 726 m²
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 726 m2 built in 2…
€5,00M
Villa 4 rooms in Kolocep, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 309 m2 built in 2…
€3,50M
Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
At the small bay, hidden from the hustle and bustle from the center lies this wonderful semi…
€1,43M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Where to buy an attractive property in Dubrovnik? This villa is your place. This stunning on…
€1,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Vela Luka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Vela Luka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This exciting property is located on one of Croatia’s most beautiful islands, Korčula in a s…
€2,20M
