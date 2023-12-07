UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Villas
Villas for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
Villa
Clear all
47 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
2
2
50 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bosanka, Croatia
4
4
110 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krucica, Croatia
5
4
230 m²
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 29 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
29
20
950 m²
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cavtat, Croatia
8
8
500 m²
Take a moment and look at this unique stone mansion in the center of Cavtat town! With Croat…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
6
6
430 m²
Are you looking for a luxury villa in Dubrovnik? You have come to the right place! The leadi…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
8
8
608 m²
Welcome to Kolocep island! Located just a few km from the mainland and the famous city Dubro…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vinacac, Croatia
4
4
330 m²
Dreaming of a tropical escape, endless sunsets, and great beaches? This premium 18th-century…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
4
4
210 m²
Where to buy a luxury home in Dubrovnik? Take a look at this stunning piece of real estate t…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
7
10
500 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
4
5
365 m²
If Dubrovnik is next on your list, then welcome to this stunning, modern, and unique villa! …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trsteno, Croatia
10
10
4
For sale is an exceptional, newly built luxury villa located in the immediate vicinity of Du…
€7,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
7
4
2
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lumbarda, Croatia
6
6
3
For sale is an elite three-story villa located in a quiet bay on the island of Korcula. The …
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Vela Luka, Croatia
7
2
2
€1,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
8
3
3
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Drace, Croatia
7
6
3
For sale luxury villa located on the north side of the Pelesac peninsula in the front row of…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking
Korcula, Croatia
6
5
3
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 8 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubrovnik, Croatia
8
7
2
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Duboka, Croatia
4
3
3
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 13 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
13
5
3
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Korcula, Croatia
5
2
3
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
7
4
2
We mediate in a sale of this unique luxury villa situated on the south side on Pelješac peni…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Viganj, Croatia
14
9
3
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …
€2,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
7
4
3
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 8 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
8
8
726 m²
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 726 m2 built in 2…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
4
4
309 m²
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 309 m2 built in 2…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
7
4
460 m²
At the small bay, hidden from the hustle and bustle from the center lies this wonderful semi…
€1,43M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
4
3
200 m²
Where to buy an attractive property in Dubrovnik? This villa is your place. This stunning on…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Vela Luka, Croatia
3
4
180 m²
This exciting property is located on one of Croatia’s most beautiful islands, Korčula in a s…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
