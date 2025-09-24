Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. City of Zagreb
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

сommercial property
126
restaurants
5
offices
5
investment properties
17
Show more
Established business Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
READY BUSINESS in City of Zagreb, Croatia
READY BUSINESS
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Ready business Spacious exhibition hall and logistics center in Zagreb, Croatia! Center a…
Price on request
Leave a request
READY BUSINESS in City of Zagreb, Croatia
READY BUSINESS
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Ready business One of the largest tire sales companies with all branches, tire warehouses…
$41,75M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go