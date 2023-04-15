Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Kepez
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Kepez, Turkey

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 1 roomin Kepez, Turkey
Office 1 room
Kepez, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 34,680
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir