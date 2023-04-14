Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Santiago del Teide
3
Arona
1
Los Cristianos
1
6 properties total found
Commercial 1 bathroomin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 92,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents commercial unit for sale in Puerto de Santiago. Great potentia…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 126 m²
€ 135,000
Dream Homes Tenerife presents for sale these 2 commercial premises in Puerto de Santiago, in…
Commercial 1 bedroomin Arona, Spain
Commercial 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
4 bath 100 m²
€ 30,000
On sale is a beautiful room of 100 m2. The room consists of: a beauty parlor, rooms and a…
Commercialin Arona, Spain
Commercial
Arona, Spain
2 450 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
Perfect opportunity for investment! 2450 m2 located on the ground floor of the commercial…
Hotelin Santiago del Teide, Spain
Hotel
Santiago del Teide, Spain
14 900 m²
€ 95,500,000
DescriptionGreat 5 * Hotel in the Canary Islands: 306 rooms, 95.5 million euros!!!The hotel …
Restaurantin Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Restaurant
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
80 m²
€ 195,000
The bar in Santa Kruz de Tenerife with a stable income per month is Fored Sale. It is ready…

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Real Estate in Tenerife: how to acquire dwelling in a corner of paradise

Real estate in Tenerife is popular among our compatriots wishing to relocate for permanent residency and more often visit warm and welcoming Spain. Even in winter, the average temperature is +20 ° C; the climate is mild and comfortable.

Prices for residential property in Tenerife

The cost of real estate in Tenerife starts from 50-60 thousand euros. For such a price you can find cheap studios and one-bedroom flats with a modest renovation. The average price for apartments in the secondary market is 1300 euros / m². In good modern new buildings cost of residential property comes to 2.6–2.7 thousand euros / m². The cost of villas and houses — from 300 thousand euros. When buying a house for more than 500 thousand euros, you get a gold investor card that enables you to freely apply for a residence permit.

The price of apartments and houses in Tenerife depends on the location and infrastructure, condition, area of the premises, quality of repairs and furniture. The closer a property to the sea, the higher its cost.

How to buy property in Tenerife

You can buy residential property in Spain both in cash and in a mortgage. Installment conditions in Europe are loyal. Russians can apply for a mortgage in the amount of up to 60% of the real estate value.

Real estate in Tenerife can be purchased for personal use and for renting out. To obtain a stable year-round income, you should select a property in popular resort cities. For example, Los Cristianos or Costa Adeje.

