Hotels for sale in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
163 Number of rooms
€ 9,000,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 277 m²
€ 3,045,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** 450m from the beach. The area of the hotel is 2277 m2: 3 floor…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
4 490 m²
€ 4,600,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 278 m²
€ 2,800,000
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,700,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
560 m²
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Unique facility - a small luxury hotel-estate in …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel on the first line from the sea Beach hotel on the first line from th…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,300,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
3 350 m²
€ 15,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 7,500,000
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 6,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
905 m²
€ 1,900,000
Spain Costa Dorada House-miniotel Great house with a restaurant, in perfect condition, with …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 7,800,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Great hotel on the first line from the sea i…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 047 m²
€ 5,800,000
Spain Costa Garraf Aparthotel on the first line A wonderful apartment hotel on the first lin…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 113 m²
€ 2,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel in Pineda de Mar Apart-hotel on the third line from the beach …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 12,360,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 4 **** 150 meters from the beach Hotel 4 **** in Alicante, 150m fro…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 10,400,000
Spain Costa Dorada province of Tarragona Hotel with access to the beach Hotel 4 **** on the …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
900 m²
€ 1,390,000
Spain Costa Blanca Alicante Hostel on the beach of San Juan Uyutny, a functioning hostel 1 *…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,600,000
Spain Costa Brava Hostel 1 * 300 m from the beach. Valid hostel 1 * with the possibility of …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 3,300,000
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel 70 m from the beach. Large operating apart-hotel 2 ** on the s…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 143 m²
€ 720,000
Spain Costa Dorada Calafel Hotel 100m from the beach Modern small hotel just 100 meters from…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 30,000,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 4 **** with sources Hotel 4 **** - balneological resort ( thermal s…
Search using the map