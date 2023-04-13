UAE
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Hotels
Hotels for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
15 properties total found
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Hotel 18 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
18 bath
1 433 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,055,000
We bring to your attention a profitable investment offer on the entire Costa Blanca and a re…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
450 m²
€ 1,350,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – € 1.5 million, 7.5% profitability!Location: …
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 085 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
Hotel 51 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
42 bath
2 909 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 5,592,900
Stylish! Qualitatively! Functionally! A new modern apartment hotel on an elevated plot of la…
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
15 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Fantastic villa - in fact, a beautiful hotel located in a unique setting, surrounded by pine…
Hotel
Finestrat, Spain
€ 5,000,000
The magnificent apartotel is and locateded in the beautifull place and on the first line of …
Hotel 18 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
18 bath
€ 2,000,000
We offer a complex of apartments in a quiet place in Albir town, 10 minutes drive from Beni…
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
18 bath
944 m²
€ 2,169,900
A unique opportunity of the investing to the high-class real estate in one of the most pres…
Hotel 44 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
44 bath
Number of floors 6
€ 4,500,000
The beautiful hotel locateded in 4 km from the center of the well-known resort of Benidorm.…
Hotel 25 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
25 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
Charming hotel near the cities of Alfaz de Pi and Benidorm. the Real estate is locateded i…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 bath
615 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 846,000
Attention!!! Excellent opportunity for investors! The building with great apartments in Alf…
