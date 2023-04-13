UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Benidorm
Commercial real estate in Benidorm, Spain
Clear all
54 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
102 m²
€ 125,000
The traditional bakery and workshop are operating at full capacity a few meters from the Nat…
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
It restores in a pedestrian zone, around a wide variety of hotels, not far from Levante beac…
Commercial 1 bathroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 126,000
Commercial premises, with possibilities of any type of commerce.The premises have around 100…
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
€ 140,000
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
€ 200,000
An excellent 80m2 office for sale in a busy area of Benidorm, next to the city’s highest hot…
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
1 981 m²
€ 1,288,000
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
5 072 m²
€ 13,147,800
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
5 072 m²
€ 13,147,800
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
14 000 m²
€ 16,000,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 14000.00 m2 c…
Commercial
Benidorm, Spain
4 700 m²
€ 13,600,000
Commercial premises for sale in Benidorm in the Benidorm area. The total area of 4700.00 m2 …
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Shop
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
€ 7,500,000
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
134 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 395,000
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
450 m²
€ 1,350,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
26 600 m²
€ 50,000,000
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
198 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 745,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 540,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
230 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 760,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
147 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 355,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
117 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 313,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
196 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 710,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath
306 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 612,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
207 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 367,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
205 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 372,000
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
247 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 564,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
200 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 623,500
The first line of the sea! Profitability 30-50%! First place in the real estate market! A ra…
Commercial real estate
Benidorm, Spain
119 bath
5 851 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 12,000,000
Great offer for the development of the hotel business in the most popular city on the Costa …
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
600 m²
€ 1,500,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – € 1.5 million, 7.5% profitability!Location: …
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 085 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map