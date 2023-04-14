Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Alicante
  6. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Alicante, Spain

Investment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Investmentin Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
555 m²
€ 849,000
For sale residential and local building with naya in the center. Ideal investment For sal…
Investmentin Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,070,000
For sale residential building and premises. ideal investment For sale, a classic building…
Investment 9 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Investment 9 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
9 bath 250 m²
€ 777,000
For sale is a complex building in Alicante, divided into 9 fully equipped separate apartment…

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir